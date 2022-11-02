With football fever in the air, Maradona statue ready for unveiling in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 02, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sculptor Chitran Kunhimangalam with the statue of football legend Diego Maradona. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

With just a few more days left for the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, football fever has gripped Kannur district. And in keeping with the spirit, sculptor Chitran Kunhimangalam has created an over-5-foot-tall statue of Diego Maradona. The statue will be installed in front of Hotel Blue Nile, where the legendary footballer stayed during his visit to Kannur in 2012.

Maradona’s visit to Kannur was his maiden visit to India. He touched the hearts of several people, including V. Ravindran, the chairman of the hotel, who later turned the room in which Maradona stayed into a museum. It was at his request that the statue of Maradona has been created to commemorate his visit and also as an expression of support to the Argentinian team during the World Cup.

Mr. Kunhimangalam, an art teacher at Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad, has created many sculptures in India and abroad, including the first statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Abu Dhabi. He said Maradona’s statue, at five-foot-five-inch, was of the same height as the late player. It took three months to complete the sculpture made of fibre glass, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravindran said Room Number 309 of the hotel, where Maradona had stayed, would be opened to visitors along with the unveiling of the statue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app