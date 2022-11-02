With football fever in the air, Maradona statue ready for unveiling in Kannur

With just a few more days left for the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, football fever has gripped Kannur district. And in keeping with the spirit, sculptor Chitran Kunhimangalam has created an over-5-foot-tall statue of Diego Maradona. The statue will be installed in front of Hotel Blue Nile, where the legendary footballer stayed during his visit to Kannur in 2012.

Maradona’s visit to Kannur was his maiden visit to India. He touched the hearts of several people, including V. Ravindran, the chairman of the hotel, who later turned the room in which Maradona stayed into a museum. It was at his request that the statue of Maradona has been created to commemorate his visit and also as an expression of support to the Argentinian team during the World Cup.

Mr. Kunhimangalam, an art teacher at Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad, has created many sculptures in India and abroad, including the first statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Abu Dhabi. He said Maradona’s statue, at five-foot-five-inch, was of the same height as the late player. It took three months to complete the sculpture made of fibre glass, he added.

Mr. Ravindran said Room Number 309 of the hotel, where Maradona had stayed, would be opened to visitors along with the unveiling of the statue.