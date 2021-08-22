With dip in tests, cases go down to 10,402

Thiruvananthapuram

22 August 2021 19:38 IST

At 16.41%, no substantial decrease in TPR

On a day when the number of COVID-19 tests registered the lowest in recent times, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala showed just a slight dip, with the figure being 16.41% on Sunday from a high of 17.73% on Saturday.

The number of fresh cases went down to 10,402, from 17,106 on Saturday.

Only 63,406 tests were conducted over 24 hours, against the 96,481 tests the previous day.

66 deaths

As many as 66 COVID-19 deaths were added to the State’s list on Sunday, taking the toll to 19,494.

Of the fresh infections reported on Sunday, 104 were in people who had travelled to Kerala from outside the State while 9,674 acquired the infection through contact. The source of infection in 572 persons has not been identified. As many as 52 health workers also contracted the infection.

Over 1,000 in 5 districts

Five districts reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections on Sunday with Malappuram reporting the highest number of 1,577 cases followed by Kozhikode (1,376), Palakkad (1,133), Ernakulam (1,101) and Thrissur (1,007).

Kasaragod registered the lowest tally of 243 cases.

1,63,212 active cases

An official pressnote issued here said 25,586 COVID-19 patients had recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of persons in the State with COVID-19 now has touched 1,63,212.

A total of 4,85,017 people are under surveillance in various districts, with 4,58,431 are placed under house/ institutional quarantine and 26,586 are in hospitals.

Tight restrictions are in force in 414 wards of 73 local bodies where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above eight.