With COVID cases on the rise, fresh guidelines issued

April 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With COVID-19 cases showing a steady rise across districts, the Health department has issued a set of guidelines for the public and health workers.

As on Saturday, according to the MoHFW COVID-19 dashboard, active cases in Kerala has gone up to 4,375, which is 523 cases more than that of the previous day. The total active cases across the country on Saturday is 16,354.

The guidelines were finalised at a review meeting held two days ago. All hospitals in both the private and public sector should ready separate beds for COVID patients.

Patients being treated in hospitals should not be denied care if they test COVID-positive while in the hospital. These patients should be given continued care in the same hospital. All District Medical Officers should ensure that all hospitals have separate COVID-19 beds and that none with COVID is denied care

All district surveillance officers should ensure that COVID-positive samples are sent for whole genome sequencing. The guidelines state that individuals with comorbidities and pregnant women, elderly and children should mandatorily wear masks when in public places. Wearing masks is mandatory for all who visit hospitals.

These categories of individuals should take all universal precautions such as masking and avoiding crowded places. Those above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities with symptoms of respiratory diseases should necessarily undergo RTPCR testing to check for COVID-19 and seek proper treatment

Health workers should don masks mandatorily while working in hospitals

The department directed health workers to identify pregnant women with influenza symptoms and make them undergo COVID-19 testing. They should also create awareness about taking two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the additional precaution dose.

The public has been asked to take special care of the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, and bedridden patients at home so that they do not contract COVID-19.