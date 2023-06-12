With chicken prices hitting record high, vendors in Kerala to go ahead with indefinite strike

June 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the price of chicken hitting an all-time high, chicken vendors in the State are determined to go ahead with an indefinite strike from Wednesday. One kilogram of chicken cost over ₹260 in Kozhikode on Monday.

The price, which had not risen even during peak seasons, has left vendors perplexed. “Kerala produces 30% of the chicken that it uses. The rest is mostly imported from Palladam in Tamil Nadu. Still, such a steep rise over a month was uncalled for,” said Kerala Chicken Vyapari Samithi president P.T. Abdul Shukoor.

Poultry farmers are citing climate change as the reason for the spiralling price. The extreme heat experienced in the State this summer is viewed as a reason for the low weight and slow growth of chicken. And, farmers are trying to compensate for the loss by raising prices.

With the wholesale prices too going up, small traders are finding it difficult to purchase chicken for retail sales. At the same time, the inter-State poultry lobby is reportedly not willing to cut prices. “Such an attitude cannot be encouraged, and hence, we have decided to shut down business until a solution is found,” said Mr. Shukoor, adding that the ideal retail price of chicken at present could be around ₹230 a kg. The vendors have called for the immediate intervention of the State government in the matter.

The rise in price has also impacted the restaurant industry. Restaurants are either forced to raise the price of chicken dishes or take them off from the menu.