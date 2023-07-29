With Centre’s support not forthcoming, no plans to go ahead with SilverLine now: CM

July 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KANNUR

The government is not going ahead with the SilverLine high-speed rail project for the time being due to the denial of permission by the Central government. However, the Centre will have to permit it in the future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was inaugurating the open forum of the district development seminar jointly organised by the Pattiam Gopalan Memorial Research Centre and the Kannur District Library Council at the E.K. Nayanar Academy here on Saturday.

He said the response to Vande Bharat Express in the State showed that the people wanted fast rail travel. “But some have inconvenience if one reaches Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram conveniently on time. Is not the convenience of travel better for the future of the country,” Mr. Vijayan said pointing to the hurdles in implementing the SilverLine project.

He said the development prospects of northern Kerala would get a boost with the realisation of the Azhikal port. “But some people think that you should do nothing right now. This type of thought is what is taking the State behind in terms of development,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala society was open to development projects. However, constant propaganda by some media organisations against such projects was aimed at subverting them.

“Disputes between the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance or interference from opposing sides are part of politics. It can be dealt with politically. But what do some media organisations do? They are constantly spreading lies without any hesitation or shame,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the UDF government did nothing to advance the work of the Kannur airport. The LDF government that came later went ahead with the work. Then the Central government took a stance against its development. The Centre had been approached several times for allowing point of call status for the Kannur airport. But the Centre did not accept the demand, the Chief Minister said.

Backing the plan to promote Kerala cuisine and toddy through toddy shops, Mr. Vijayan said good and tender toddy was most nutritious. He said it had been decided to give local toddy to resorts and hotels at tourist centres.

“Give the toddy immediately after cutting. Everyone who knows about toddy knows that it will not be a huge intoxicant at that time,” he said.

“Some people are opposing this giving various reasons. All these things should be considered later. The liquor policy does not have to say everything. It will be decided when the policy is implemented,” Mr. Vijayan said.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan presided over the event. Pattiam Gopalan Study and Research Centre Chairman M.V Jayarajan presented the development perspective of the district.

