With biscuits made of fruit peels and rice bran, two women win attention at science congress

February 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

)

One of the major attractions at the 35th Kerala Science Congress (KSC) held at the Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology at Kuttikkanam in Idukki from February 10 to 14 was a stall put up by two women that stood testimony to their unique thought and approach.

The displays at the venue by Sreelakshmi S. (24) and Amritha Nair (26) were products of ideas generated at their start-up ‘Uniwo Naturals’ that currently operates from the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

Their innovative streak gave them scope to transform fruit peels and rice bran, which would otherwise be deemed waste, to biscuits that are as delectable as they are healthy.

The two women named the biscuits ‘Dhaanyamrit’ (made out of rice bran) and ‘Fruitscuit’ (made from fruit peels). The products are part of a range of nutritious and healthy items made from rice bran and fruit peels including powder, biscuits, chips, etc.

“Fruit peels and rice bran are often called waste products but could in fact be made into value-added products. Presently, the bran of Palakkadan Matta is used for making the food products. Our start-up company is registered and the product will soon be available in the market,” says Ms. Sreelakshmi.

Their food products could address issues of micronutrient deficiency, malnutrition and lifestyle diseases, according to Ms. Amritha, a postgraduate in Biotechnology and Ms. Sreelakshmi, a BTech holder in Biotechnology. The two as a team had earlier won the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) idea grant of ₹1.5lakh and KSUM Mahatma Gandhi University Research Incubation Programme (RINP) grant of ₹2.5 lakh.

Theirs was part of the 25 different startups and incubator stalls put up at the science congress. The concluding ceremony of the KSC was held on Tuesday in which Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Science Innovation and Technology, delivered a special speech.

Science and Technology department Principal Secretary K.P. Sudhir; Kerala Science and Technology Environment Council Member Secretary S. Pradeep Kumar; Mahatma Gandhi (MG) university Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas; MBS college of engineering Principal V.I. George; and Kerala Science, Technology and Environment Council Principal Scientist C. Arunan; were among those who attended the event.

The congress was organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, Kerala Forest Research Centre (KFRI), and Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology at Mar Baselios engineering college at Kuttikkanam.