With berthing of first ship, Vizhinjam sails into Kerala’s maritime history

October 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With just two short blasts of faint sirens, Zhen Hua 15, the first ship to call at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, scripted a new chapter in the maritime history of Kerala on Sunday.

A rousing reception was accorded as the vessel carrying container-handling cranes to the under-construction port berthed in the presence of a host of dignitaries and a 5,000-odd crowd.

After flagging off the berthing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said nothing was impossible for Kerala. “The call of the first ship at the port once again proves that any crisis, no matter how big, can be overcome through unity. The new port is likely to bring in development beyond our imagination. The port will raise the standard of living of the people of Kerala to that of middle-income earners in the developed countries,” he said. The port would be one of the State’s major contributions to the nation, he added.

However, there were attempts by international lobbies to thwart the progress of the port, he added. These lobbies were active in Kerala during the construction of the port. In addition, certain commercial lobbies were not keen on such a mother port becoming a reality at Vizhinjam. The lobbies had acted in a unique way, but the State could survive their designs, he said.

Strategic location

With its strategic location — just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East — Vizhinjam will emerge as the largest private port in Kerala and will be a huge revenue contributor to the State, said Karan Adani, the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. In addition to being the first exclusive transshipment port, Vizhinjam will also make history as the first semi-automated container terminal in India. It will be a global bunkering hub, supplying clean and green fuel like hydrogen and ammonia, said Mr. Adani.

Also, Vizhinjam would be one of the greenest ports in the world, a fitting complement to the natural beauty of environment-conscious Kerala. “We are humbled by this opportunity to leverage our expertise to transform Vizhinjam, which has the potential to compete with leading global ports like Colombo, Singapore, Port Klang and Jebel Ali. With a natural draft of 18 metres, Vizhinjam will soon be capable of docking some of the largest container ships in the world,” added Mr. Adani.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan spoke on the occasion

