With an eye on health, Malappuram restaurants to serve food with less sugar, salt, oil

February 28, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

From Friday, restaurants in Malappuram district will be offering food with reduced sugar, salt, oil and colours. Restaurants have been instructed to offer such food as part of campaign spearheaded by the district administration against lifestyle diseases.

As a first step, the tea being served during meetings at the Collectorate here will be sugarless. District Collector V.R. Vinod, who spearheads the campaign against lifestyle diseases titled Nellikka, exhorted people to bring about a change in food habit by reducing sugar, salt and oil.

The campaign is being implemented by the Food Safety Department. Mr. Vinod will inaugurate the campaign at Kottakkunnu here at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The campaign will try to promote boiled and steamed food items that are prepared without oil and colours. As part of the campaign, restaurants in the district will have new ‘healthy shelfs’ showcasing steamed food items.

Mr. Vinod said that the support of Kudumbashree and local bodies would be ensured for the campaign. “We will include all sections of people involved in the preparation and distribution of food. Those supplying packed foods as well as roadside thattukadas will be included,” he said.

The Collector said that action would be taken against food bloggers who spread wrong messages. Messages will be posted at restaurants and bakeries as part of creating awareness among the people.

Mr. Vinod said that apart from the Food Safety department, Health department, National Health Mission, Indian Medical Association, Kudumbashree, Hotel and Restaurants Association, Bakers Association, Caterers Association, Trauma Care, residents associations and voluntary organisations would be roped in for the success of the campaign.