‘With a jump in Budget outlay, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation aims to step up its social and infrastructure spending’

February 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Budget for the financial year 2024-25 presented by Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju on Wednesday is not short on ambition. It sets its revenue collection targets quite high, compared to existing levels, and states its policy of utilising these for the most needy sections, along with spendings for infrastructural purposes.

The Budget proposes ₹1,702.90 crore expenditure for the year, a jump of almost ₹200 crore from the previous year, and a projected surplus of ₹150.19 crore. Considering the revised surplus of ₹453.72 crore of the previous year, the civic body will need to have a major step-up in project implementation to achieve its targets this year.

One of the major jumps in revenue is targeted from property tax collections. While the Corporation managed to collect ₹100 crore in building tax this year, against a targeted demand of ₹132 crore, it is planning to mop up ₹150 crore next year with the introduction of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of public and private properties, which is expected to help track down defaulters.

While a few major projects from the previous years, especially the ones related to carbon neutral city project, solar roofing and LED streetlighting, will continue, there is some amount of repetition of promises too. One of the biggest outlays in the Budget is for infrastructural development, for which ₹327 crore has been set aside. Forty city roads are proposed to be turned into smart roads, while 700 other roads are to be renovated. Three more multi-level car parking lots are to be set up in Vaniyamkulam, Putharikkandam and Medical College. Housing projects get an increased allocation of ₹218 crore. Nightlife project will be extended to more places, including the Shanghumukhom Beach and Kanakakkunnu.

Waste management projects get a total allocation of ₹50.85 crore, with plans to set up a Refuse Derived Fuel plant to process plastic waste, treatment plants for sanitary napkins, compressed biogas plant for biodegradable waste and a meat waste rendering plant near the airport to prevent bird hits due to waste accumulation. Waste processing units are proposed to be made mandatory for new buildings and houses, while the 10% reduction in property tax for houses with such arrangements will continue. The modernised slaughterhouse at Kunnukuzhy, a long-pending project, is set to be operationalised this year.

Considering the increasing aging population, projects for the elderly are one of the major new focus areas of the Budget, with an allocation of ₹12.15 crore. The Budget proposes the formation of a Commission and formulation of a policy focussing on the elderly population. Psycho-social support, free medicines, palliative care, financial aid for elderly-friendly rooms in houses, elderly-friendly public spaces including in parks and hospitals and formation of senior citizen clubs are some of the plans for the elderly.

Projects focussed on women, children and the differently-abled got a total allocation of ₹51 crore. Among the proposals are ‘She lodges’ to be set up in three locations, 50 workspaces exclusively for women, training for self-employment for atleast one woman in every household, gymnasiums for women and e-autorickshaws for 50 women. The industries sector gets an allocation of ₹42.50 crore with the project for one entrepreneurial initiative from each family being one of its highlights.

The Education sector got an allocation of ₹62.27 crore, with an education council to be formed with experts to improve the academic, infrastructural standards of government schools in the city. Libraries and playgrounds are proposed to be developed in all schools. The Health sector got an allocation of ₹61.66 crore. Among the proposals are free medicines for cancer, kidney, haemophilia patients from weaker sections as well as free dialysis. Free midday meals will be provided for patients and bystanders in 5 hospitals. The number of health and wellness clinics will be increased.

Projects for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe categories got a total allocation of ₹29.10 crore. Financial aid will be provided for 400 families to purchase land for constructing houses. Two year job training will be provided in government hospitals for SC students who have completed B.Sc nursing or general nursing and in the Corporation’s engineering related institutions for those who have completed engineering or ITI. Upto 50% subsidy will be provided for purchasing vehicles for self-employment.

The fisheries sector and the coastal regions of the city got an allocation of ₹30 crore with proposals for telecommunication systems for fishing boats, insulated ice boxes for storage of fish, life jackets for fish workers, laptops for fishworkers’ children and training for Vizhinjam residents in port-related jobs. The agriculture sector got an allocation of ₹31 crore.

Disaster management gets an allocation of ₹9 crore, with flood mitigation being one of the focus areas. The Corporation also plans to train 2,500 workers affiliated to national trade unions in disaster management and also to expand the early response team of volunteers. Fire audits will be held in all multi-storeyed buildings.