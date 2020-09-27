With 853 cases, marginal dip in capital

651 get disease through local transmission, 19 health workers infected

The district’s COVID-19 case graph dipped marginally to record 853 new cases on Sunday, down from the all-time high figure of 1,050 the previous day.

While 651 cases were due to local transmission, the district health authorities have been unable to trace the source of 171 other cases. Six people who had come from the State recently also contracted the infection, sources said.

Nineteen health workers have also been diagnosed with the disease.

The death toll continued to mount with six more fatalities being attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths were those of natives of Nedumangad (87 years old), Mariyapuram (90), Vithura (64), Korani (65), Thirumala (73), Puthukurichy (37).

207 dead

The pandemic has so far claimed 207 lives in Thiruvananthapuram, the highest in the State.

Among the new patients are 106 people aged above 60 years and 88 children aged below 15 years. With 434 people testing negative for the infection, the number of active cases in the district stood at 9,928.

In quarantine

The district administration placed 2,454 people under quarantine on Sunday, taking the number of people who are being being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 29,051.