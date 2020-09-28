With 341 cases, dip in Kollam tally

The district reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and 182 recoveries on Monday.
While 340 people got the infection through contact, one person had come from Tamil Nadu.
Kollam had the highest single-day spike on Sunday with 690 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and it included 209 new people from Kollam Corporation.
The district currently has 19,889 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,98,508.
While 2,460 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 41,592 primary and 6,582 secondary contacts of the positive cases.
At present 18 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are operating in the district and the number of active cases is 4,987.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath