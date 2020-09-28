With 341 cases, dip in Kollam tally

The district reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and 182 recoveries on Monday.

While 340 people got the infection through contact, one person had come from Tamil Nadu.

Kollam had the highest single-day spike on Sunday with 690 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and it included 209 new people from Kollam Corporation.

The district currently has 19,889 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,98,508.

While 2,460 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 41,592 primary and 6,582 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

At present 18 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are operating in the district and the number of active cases is 4,987.