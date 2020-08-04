With 205 cases, capital still in tight spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 August 2020 00:09 IST

192 contract the virus through local transmission; 13 large clusters in the district

The capital district continued to remain in heightened alert as the COVID-19 caseload showed no signs of weakening.

Among 205 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, as many as 192 people are known to have contracted the infection through local transmission. The sources of infection were unknown in five cases.

During his daily briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the high rate of transmission was an indicator of the highly critical situation that prevailed in the district.

The clusters

He added that the local spread of infection paved the way for creation of 13 large clusters in the district, viz., Poonthura, Pulluvila, Puthukurichy, Anjuthengu, Beemapally, Vizhinjam, Adimalathura, Pozhiyoor, Parassala, Perumathura, Poovar, Kulathoor (in Neyyattinkara), and Karode.

Kattakada and its nearby regions appeared to show early signs of becoming yet another cluster with many people being diagnosed with the infection. Close on the heels of a trader testing positive near Kattakada a few days ago, around 43 people were subjected to antigen tests in Poovachal with 16 among them being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Kattakada and Poovachal grama panchayats reported close to 100 COVID-19 cases within a week. Besides, the president and several other office-bearers of the nearby Kallikkad grama panchayat went into quarantine with an employee testing positive.

The death of a Perubazhuthoor-native, who died on July 31, was officially listed as the 15th person in the district who died due to COVID-19. The deceased, who had been hospitalised for chest pain, was cremated at Shanti Kavadam on Sunday.

While no new cases were reported among police officials, the Kerala Police partially closed down its headquarters until further notice on account of some of its officers testing positive. The Chief Minister assured that the move would not affect the functioning of the police force in any manner. While the control room and wireless systems would continue to function, all other officers would work from their homes. The headquarters would resume functioning in full swing after completing a thorough disinfection of the premises.

While 253 people recovered from the disease on the day, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district stood at 3,423 cases.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared new containment zones in Jagathy ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Eettimoodu ward in Vamanapurm grama panchayat, Vattapparambu ward in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat, Pauthi ward in Mudakkal grama panchayat, Punnakkadu ward in Neyyattinkara Municipality, and Plavoor, Chandramangalam, Amachel, Chembanacode and Parachel wards in Kattakada grama panchayat.