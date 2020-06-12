With 161 active cases, caution is the byword in Thrissur

With a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Thrissur district is on high alert. Fourteen new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the number of cases in the district to 218. In all, 161 people are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

The District Collector has declared 21 wards of Chavakkad municipality as containment zones. Areas of the municipality under Manathala village had already been declared a containment zone. Eight panchayats, 12 divisions of Thrissur Corporation and 20 wards of Irinjalakuda municipality are also containment zones.

Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayur, has banned entry for devotees from Saturday. The interview for Melsanthi appointment too has been cancelled.

The number of people infected through contact is causing concern for the district authorities. Seven of the 14 cases reported on Friday were infected through contact. Of them, six are health workers. On Thursday too, 14 persons were infected through contact. The cases reported on Thursday included four headload workers at the Central Warehousing Corporation, Kuriachira, four sanitation workers with the Thrissur Corporation, and four health workers.

The persons infected on Friday through contact are: 53-year-old woman of Chalakudy; 48-year-old man from Karivannur; 47-year-old man from Madayikonam; 31-year-old woman from Chavakkad; 36-year-old woman of Arimbur; 48-year-old woman from Guruvayur (all health workers); and a 65-year-old woman from Chavakkad.

Other cases are two of a family, 24-year-old woman and 67-year-old man, from S.N. Puram who arrived from Chennai on June 8; a 27-year-old man of Mailipadam who arrived from Hyderabad on June 2; 38-year-old man of Kandanassery who came from Qatar on June 5; a 42-year-old man who arrived from Dubai on May 26; two from a family of Kodungallur – 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman - who came from Delhi. In all, 12,646 people are under observation in the district.