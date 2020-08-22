Kerala

With 136 infected, Kottayam’s active cases now touch 977

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 977 with 136 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. Of the fresh cases, 128 contracted the virus through local contact while four are foreign returnees. The remaining four persons had come from other States.

Institutional cluster

Vijayapuram panchayat, where a rubber factory has been declared as an institutional cluster, reported 19 cases, followed by Kottayam municipality — 16 cases. Erattupetta municipality reported eight cases while Akalakunnam, Thiruvarpp, Pampady and Kidangur panchayats reported five cases each.

Meanwhile, 92 persons who recovered from the disease, were discharged on the day. The district currently has 77 containment zones in 31 local bodies.

