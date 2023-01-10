Wishes pour in for legendary Malayalam singer K.J. Yesudas on his 83rd birthday

January 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Legendary singer K.J. Yesudas thanked his fans and well-wishers as they showered him with wishes on his 83rd birthday on Tuesday.

Mr. Yesudas, from Dallas, United States, and along with his wife Prabha Yesudas, virtually joined a gathering at Azeezia Convention Centre at Padivattom in Kochi. Actor Mammootty, who recalled the moment when he captured the varied expressions of the singer on his camera when he visited the actor at his house, said Mr. Yesudas is “a gift for music lovers” across the world as he continued to enthral generations with his mesmerising voice.

Actor Siddique said not a single day of his has gone by without listening to at least one song of the renowned singer, while actor Manoj K. Jayan told Mr. Yesudas that music lovers across generations have been blessed by his songs.

Singer Unni Menon said Mr. Yesudas inspired many to sing and appreciate music. “His voice will flow like a river, uninterrupted,” he added. M.G. Sreekumar, singer, pointed out that Mr. Yesudas’ dedication and commitment to music helped him seal his position.

Music director Sarath said there was no other voice that could replace “the magic” generated by Mr. Yesudas. Music director P.S. Vidyadharan wished the singer and requested him to continue his “soulful” musical journey. Lyricist Mankombu Gopalakrishnan said Mr. Yesudas was able to convey the essence of Malayalam language through his renderings.

Vijay Yesudas, the singer’s son who coordinated the event, thanked the gathering for the wishes.