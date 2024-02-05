Wisdom Youth to hold two-day meet for youth

February 05, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Malappuram

The Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) will organise a State-level youth conference in Malappuram on February 17 (Saturday) and February 18 (Sunday). The two-day meet titled Kerala Youth Conference will focus on the challenges being faced by the youth.

The conference will have 15 key sessions, including the beauty of being young, ignorance and progressiveness, faith and fearlessness, and problems and prospects of artificial intelligence.

Jamia Islamia Sanabil, New Delhi, director Shaikh Mohammad Rahmani will inaugurate the conference on Saturday afternoon.

Islamic scholars Nishad Salafi, Tajuddin Swalahi, Munawwar Swalahi, Ajmal Fousan, Kunhimohammed Madani, P.O. Faseeh, Faisal Moulavi, Mohammed Ajmal C., Haris Bin Saleem, and Firos Swalahi will speak on different subjects on Saturday.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate the programme on Sunday.

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos, and DYFI State president V. Vaseef will address the conference on Sunday.

The meet will register solidarity with the people of Palestine, said Wisdom Youth president Tajuddin Swalahi, general secretary Nishad Salafi, and vice president P.P. Naseef.

