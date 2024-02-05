GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wisdom Youth to hold two-day meet for youth

February 05, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) will organise a State-level youth conference in Malappuram on February 17 (Saturday) and February 18 (Sunday). The two-day meet titled Kerala Youth Conference will focus on the challenges being faced by the youth.

The conference will have 15 key sessions, including the beauty of being young, ignorance and progressiveness, faith and fearlessness, and problems and prospects of artificial intelligence.

Jamia Islamia Sanabil, New Delhi, director Shaikh Mohammad Rahmani will inaugurate the conference on Saturday afternoon.

Islamic scholars Nishad Salafi, Tajuddin Swalahi, Munawwar Swalahi, Ajmal Fousan, Kunhimohammed Madani, P.O. Faseeh, Faisal Moulavi, Mohammed Ajmal C., Haris Bin Saleem, and Firos Swalahi will speak on different subjects on Saturday.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate the programme on Sunday.

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos, and DYFI State president V. Vaseef will address the conference on Sunday.

The meet will register solidarity with the people of Palestine, said Wisdom Youth president Tajuddin Swalahi, general secretary Nishad Salafi, and vice president P.P. Naseef.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.