Wisdom youth meet to begin on February 10

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day State youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) will begin here on February 10 (Saturday). Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, will inaugurate the conference being held on the theme ‘defining the youth’ in the afternoon.

Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi will preside over the function. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty will be the chief guest.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate Sunday’s sessions. Wisdom Youth State secretary U. Mohammed Madani will preside. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, DYFI State president V. Vaseef, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, and Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos will be the guests.

