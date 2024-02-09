Wisdom youth meet to begin on February 10

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A two-day State youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) will begin here on February 10 (Saturday). Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, will inaugurate the conference being held on the theme ‘defining the youth’ in the afternoon.

Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi will preside over the function. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty will be the chief guest.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate Sunday’s sessions. Wisdom Youth State secretary U. Mohammed Madani will preside. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, DYFI State president V. Vaseef, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, and Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos will be the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT