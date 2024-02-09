GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wisdom youth meet to begin on February 10

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day State youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) will begin here on February 10 (Saturday). Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, will inaugurate the conference being held on the theme ‘defining the youth’ in the afternoon.

Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi will preside over the function. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty will be the chief guest.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate Sunday’s sessions. Wisdom Youth State secretary U. Mohammed Madani will preside. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, DYFI State president V. Vaseef, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, and Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos will be the guests.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.