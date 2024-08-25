Wisdom students seek resumption of distance education

The Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation has raised concerns about attempts to surreptitiously introduce irreligion and atheism into academic campuses. A meeting of the Wisdom students held at Tirur on Sunday demanded that the student concerns be addressed while reforming education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students warned that stopping of distance education in universities had had a negative impact in higher education. Those employed are currently finding it tough to simultaneously continue their education. “Universities should take initiative to resume distance education,” the Wisdom students meet said.

The conference at Tirur proclaimed a Kerala students conference to be held at Perinthalmanna on May 11, 2025. Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani made the declaration.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation vice president Kunhimohammed Madani inaugurated the conference held at Tirur on Sunday. Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA, was the chief guest. Wisdom Students State president Arshad Al Hikmi presided over the function.

Peace Radio chief executive officer Haris Bin Salim, Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi, Wisdom Islamic Organistaion State executive member Abdul Latheef Sullami, Wisdom students general secretary T. Mohammed Shameel, treasurer Mohammed Shabeeb, vice presidents Shahabas K. Abbas, Abdulla Basil C.P., Safwan Barami, and P.O. Faseeh, and secretaries Kabil C.V. and Mujahid Al Hikmi spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.