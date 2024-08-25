GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wisdom students seek resumption of distance education

Published - August 25, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Wisdom Islamic Organisation State vice president Kunhimohammed Madani inaugurating a students’ conference at Tirur on Sunday.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State vice president Kunhimohammed Madani inaugurating a students’ conference at Tirur on Sunday.

The Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation has raised concerns about attempts to surreptitiously introduce irreligion and atheism into academic campuses. A meeting of the Wisdom students held at Tirur on Sunday demanded that the student concerns be addressed while reforming education.

The students warned that stopping of distance education in universities had had a negative impact in higher education. Those employed are currently finding it tough to simultaneously continue their education. “Universities should take initiative to resume distance education,” the Wisdom students meet said.

The conference at Tirur proclaimed a Kerala students conference to be held at Perinthalmanna on May 11, 2025. Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani made the declaration.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation vice president Kunhimohammed Madani inaugurated the conference held at Tirur on Sunday. Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA, was the chief guest. Wisdom Students State president Arshad Al Hikmi presided over the function.

Peace Radio chief executive officer Haris Bin Salim, Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi, Wisdom Islamic Organistaion State executive member Abdul Latheef Sullami, Wisdom students general secretary T. Mohammed Shameel, treasurer Mohammed Shabeeb, vice presidents Shahabas K. Abbas, Abdulla Basil C.P., Safwan Barami, and P.O. Faseeh, and secretaries Kabil C.V. and Mujahid Al Hikmi spoke.

