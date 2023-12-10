ADVERTISEMENT

Wisdom students hold Arabic meet

December 10, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation State president Arshad Al Hikami inaugurating the valedictory session of a State-level Arabic students’ conference held at A.R. Nagar near Vengara in Malappuram on December 9. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A State-level Arabic students conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation at A.R. Nagar in Malappuram on December 9 called upon the Arabic campuses to lead the fight against the loss of moral values in society.

The meeting pointed out that Arabic campuses had effectively parried social degradations and spread of immorality before. Creating moral awareness can help Arabic campuses lead in knowledge advancements, the meeting said.

The meeting also raised its voice against an increasing negligence towards languages, including the Arabic language.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State vice president Aboobacker Salafi inaugurated the conference. Wisdom students State general secretary T. Mohammed Shameel presided.

Wisdom students State president Arshad Al Hikami inaugurated the valedictory function. Wisdom Islamic Organisation State general secretary T.K. Ashraf, vice presidents Kunhimohammed Madani Parappur and Faisal Moulavi Puthuparamba, and Wisdom youth State general secretary K. Tajuddin Swalahi were among those who spoke.

