Wisdom madrasa arts fest begins

January 13, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Wisdom Education Board State secretary Nasir Balussery inaugurating a two-day State level madrasa arts festival at Alathiyur near Tirur on Saturday.

Wisdom Education Board State secretary Nasir Balussery inaugurating a two-day State level madrasa arts festival at Alathiyur near Tirur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day State-level madrasa arts festival organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation began at Darul Quran Academy and Residential School, Alathiyur, near Tirur on Saturday.

Wisdom Education Board State secretary Nasir Balussery inaugurated the festival. Board chairman Husain T. Kavanur presided over the function. Nerpatham weekly editor Usman Palakkazhi, organising committee general convener Amjad Madani, and Nooruddin Tanalur spoke.

About 1,300 children selected from different madrasa and complex levels are presenting their talents at the festival. Competitions are being held in 75 items on 15 venues.

