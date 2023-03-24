Wiping out the green

March 24, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is in the throes of yet another ‘fire season’ that has seen large tracts of forests go up in flames. Unscientific human activity, coupled with soaring mercury levels, has resulted in wildfire incidents surging to pre-pandemic levels in the State.

The short-staffed Forest department has been scrambling to snuff out fires in various forest reserves since January. With anthropogenic reasons suspected to trigger most such incidents, the forest force has persisted with a mitigation strategy that involves containing their spread within a specific area.

According to official statistics compiled until March 18, fires have raged across 778 hectares of forestland in the State this year. The Central Circle covering Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, and the Eastern Circle covering Palakkad and Malappuram districts have been the most affected regions thus far.

While the monsoon is over two months away, the damage has already surpassed that reported in the last three years. The sharp dip in fire incidents from 2020-22 was attributed to minimal human interference during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns enforced in the State. The period was then dubbed a blessing in disguise for the flora and fauna in forestland.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajesh Ravindran, who has been coordinating disaster mitigation efforts, points out that almost all forest fire incidents are man-made. While accidental fires due to negligence plays a major role in forest fires, there are reasons to suspect mischief in some cases. Investigation is under way in 105 cases with many more likely to be registered.

In addition to the carelessly discarded butts of cigarettes and beedis, some of the other “unintentional causes” that trigger wildfires include controlled burning (or prescribed burning) practised by the Forest department as well as farming communities on the forest fringes to reduce fuel load (inflammable dry leaves and undergrowth). While these are done with the prime goal of minimising the spread of wildfires, they often turn into uncontrollable disasters that ravage large forest areas. Poachers are also known to start fires to hunt down wild animals.

Fire is also used as a tool to prepare sites for planting forest species, control competing vegetation and pests, improve habitat quality for wildlife, and preserve plant species that are dependent on fire to survive. Farmers rely on the practice to reduce soil acidity and boost soil fertility.

However, a policy paper prepared by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) laid focus on the adverse impact of large-scale prescribed burning on grasslands such as the Eravikulam National Park. The area is regularly burnt by the end of January to provide food for the endemic herbivores and also manage the habitat of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.

Studies found that such fires led to variations in mineral composition and geochemical transformations that drastically deplete soil health. Burning also adversely affects the density and diversity of insects, especially grasshoppers, amphibians, and reptiles.

In areas witnessing the growth of the weed Ferns ( Pteridium aquilinum), it was found that fire catalyses its sprouting and provides the invasive species a competitive advantage over other species, thereby resulting in their further spread. T.V. Sajeev, Chief Scientist of Forest Entomology at the KFRI, says forests are known to mitigate climate change by functioning as carbon sinks. But they pose a major threat by turning into carbon producers when they go ablaze.

He also cautioned against delays in controlling surface fires and preventing crown fires that advance to tree canopies. Such circumstances could be highly destructive to trees as well as wildlife. Species that survive ground fires might not be able to withstand such disasters, the scientist said.

Inadequate staff

Attempting to prevent wildfires with the department’s staff strength of roughly 5,000 officers who are left to man over 11,500 sq km (11,50,000 hectares) of the State’s forest cover has for long been deemed a futile task.

Under such circumstances, the Forest department has evolved forest fire management plans at various levels. The entire forestland has been divided into 945 blocks for effective management. Fire-prone areas within each block have been classified into high, medium, and low risk areas. These have been mapped on the basis of their vulnerability by taking into account the quantum of inflammable content or fuel load such as dry vegetation, their history of forest fires, and human activity. The block-level fire management plans are further integrated and rationalised to prepare fire plans at the station, range, divisional and circle levels.

“We have also been constantly updating our fire management plan by incorporating our findings to plan ahead for the next fire season,” Mr. Ravindran said.

Firebreaks (or fire lines) which have been created to reduce the intensity of wildfires and hence limit damage, and constituting fire gangs that comprise fire watchers who are hired during the summer seasons from local communities are the other mitigation steps being adopted to overcome the crisis.

Extended summer

The forest force has geared up for an extended summer season that could keep its personnel on tenterhooks longer than usual. The Forest Survey of India and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority recently reviewed the prevailing scenario and took stock of the State’s fire preparedness.

Battling limitations in taming forest fires especially those in high altitude areas, forest managers are keeping their fingers crossed for early spells of summer showers that will reduce the inflammability of undergrowth and improve their moisture content.