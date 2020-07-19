Wiping away blues of poor exam results

He had good marks in class 10 and 11, but the class 12 results this week threw him a curveball. He failed to clear three papers.

It was a surprise, for him and his teachers. He barely ate anything the first day. His mother, a labourer, too was upset. It did not help that his friends had passed the examinations. Reassurances and reminders of options such as SAY exams usually mollify students, but not him. Before long, he slipped into severe depression. He was soon referred by a school counsellor to the district mental health programme. Another student who failed started displaying physical symptoms of anxiety – vomiting and so on. The student was already known to the school counsellor owing to familial issues. The child was shifted to a relative’s house. Though her food intake improved, she too has been referred to the district mental health programme for intervention.

Support programme

Such recent interventions were made as part of ‘Ottakkalla Oppamundu,’ a psychosocial support programme launched in June end to address mental health needs of the public during COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme, later extended to students in view of the declaration of annual examination results, aims at addressing children’s other issues too, including suicidal tendency. It is implemented by the Health Department and the Women and Child Development Department.

In the three weeks since its launch, ‘reassurance’ calls have been made to 96,632 children, largely class 10 and Plus Two students, based on inputs from school counsellors, says Kiran P.S., State Nodal Officer, State Mental Health Programme. Counsellors speak to both parents and students and if issues come to their notice, more interventions such as counselling are given.

Behavioural issues

Of the 96,632 students, 14,000 have been given detailed counselling. Of them, nearly 4,000 reported stress about the results, while an equal number suffered from anxiety about it. As many as 431 cases related to behavioural issues.

Seventy students reported substance abuse, and ten, suicidal behaviour when counsellors spoke to them. Interventions such as pharmacotherapy are needed in such cases, says Dr. Kiran.

At the field level, ASHA, anganwadi, and health workers help identify children with mental stress and behavioural issues. The National Health Mission’s Disha helpline too provides psychosocial support as part of ‘Ottakkalla Oppamundu.’

Dr. Kiran says the need for a psychosocial support programme for students was felt in the wake of suicides reported in the State during the lockdown. The Chief Minister said recently that 66 children below 18 years of age committed suicide in the State since March 25, after the nationwide lockdown was announced.