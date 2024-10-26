GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Winter schedule of Thiruvananthapuram airport to come into effect from October 27

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The winter schedule of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will witness an increase of 8% weekly flight operations compared to the previous summer schedule. The winter schedule will come into effect from October 27 to March 29, 2025.

The winter schedule will also see 760 weekly air traffic movements, as against 702 in the summer schedule.

Among the international destinations, the most flight services are in the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi sector with 74 weekly air traffic movements, followed by Thiruvananthapuram -Sharjah (56), Thiruvananthapuram -Dubai (28), Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat (28), Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur (22), Thiruvananthapuram -Doha (20), Thiruvananthapuram -Bahrain (18), Thiruvananthapuram -Male(16), Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam (14), Thiruvananthapuram-Singapore (14), Thiruvananthapuram-Kuwait (10), Thiruvananthapuram -Colombo (8), Thiruvananthapuram-Hanimaadhoo (4), and Thiruvananthapuram-Riyadh (2).

International air traffic movements will increase from the current level of 302 weekly air traffic movements to 314. Jazeera Airways will start two weekly services to Kuwait as per the winter schedule. The domestic air traffic movements will increase by 11.5% from the current level of 400. Indigo Airline will start Pune and Ahmedabad services and one stop service will be introduced to Mangalore and Lucknow. Among the total 446 domestic weekly air traffic movements, Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru accounts for the busiest route with 156 weekly services, followed by Thiruvananthapuram -Chennai (86), Thiruvananthapuram –Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram -Hyderabad with 56 services each, Thiruvananthapuram - Mumbai (42), Thiruvananthapuram -Kannur (14), Thiruvananthapuram -Kochi (14), Thiruvananthapuram -Pune (14), Thiruvananthapuram -Ahmedabad (8).

There will be additional services to Bengaluru, Kannur, Hyderabad, and Chennai, according to a statement by the airport authorities here on Saturday.

Published - October 26, 2024 09:07 pm IST

