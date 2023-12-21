ADVERTISEMENT

Winter food festival at Mascot hotel from Friday

December 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the upcoming festive season, KTDC Mascot Hotel is organising a four-day exquisite dining experience — Winter Food Festival — at the swimming pool lawn from Friday. As a venture to showcase the pool side lawn as a wedding destination of the Mascot Hotel, the KTDC is arranging an elaborate buffet dining experience which is priced at ₹1,999 for single person, ₹3,699 for couple, and ₹999 for children (6-10 years).

The culinary extravaganza will have open air live food counters, 400 sq ft dance floor, and elaborate food counters with menu designed to appeal to every palate, offering a delightful blend of traditional and contemporary flavours. Daily lucky dips offering one night complimentary stay at KTDC premium/budget resorts and a mega lucky dip offering one night complimentary stay at KTDC Samudra, Kovalam, and KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom, await the guests. A 10% discount is on offer for advance bookings, said a release on Thursday. KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi will inaugurate the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US