Winter food festival at Mascot hotel from Friday

December 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

To mark the upcoming festive season, KTDC Mascot Hotel is organising a four-day exquisite dining experience — Winter Food Festival — at the swimming pool lawn from Friday. As a venture to showcase the pool side lawn as a wedding destination of the Mascot Hotel, the KTDC is arranging an elaborate buffet dining experience which is priced at ₹1,999 for single person, ₹3,699 for couple, and ₹999 for children (6-10 years).

The culinary extravaganza will have open air live food counters, 400 sq ft dance floor, and elaborate food counters with menu designed to appeal to every palate, offering a delightful blend of traditional and contemporary flavours. Daily lucky dips offering one night complimentary stay at KTDC premium/budget resorts and a mega lucky dip offering one night complimentary stay at KTDC Samudra, Kovalam, and KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom, await the guests. A 10% discount is on offer for advance bookings, said a release on Thursday. KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi will inaugurate the event.

