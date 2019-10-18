Winners to be honoured

The Kerala Tourism commemorated Edmund Thomas Clint, the child prodigy who had left behind about 25,000 works of art before he passed away 36 years ago, by hosting an international online painting contest for children below 16.

The world lost Clint before he celebrated his seventh birthday.

The organisers received 38,995 entries from 96 countries. Of this, 6,542 were from abroad and 5,663 from Kerala.

Parth Joshi from Vadodara in Gujarat, Nafisa Tobassum Authay from Bangladesh and Aaradhya from Kerala had bagged the first, second and third prize respectively in the painting contest.

The painting contest was a fitting tribute to Clint whose works of art were always larger than life, says C.K. Viswanathan, artist, and C.P. Prasannan, director, of CK Ra School of Fine Arts, Thiruvalla.

5 girls bring laurels

The paintings by five girls, Swathi Sreekumar, Bhavana N. Namboodiri, Divya Lakshmi, and twin sisters Krishna Murali and Kripa Murali, attached to the CK Ra School of Fine Arts, were among the top 40 winners in the ‘Within Kerala’ category of the painting contest.

The play of light in their acrylic paintings on Kathakali, Oppana, Kodiyettu marking the beginning of a village temple festival, Ottanthullal, and Chakyarkoothu was appreciated.

The Thiruvalla Citizens’ Forum will felicitate the five girls in recognition of their achievement at a function to be held on the fine arts school premises on October 20, says Mr. Prasannan.