Winners of short-film scriptwriting contest announced

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has chosen ten winners in a short-film scriptwriting competition based on the theme ‘Isolation and survival’, in the context of the pandemic-induced lockdown. The winners were chosen from among 737 entries from across the world.

The winners are Ajay Kumar M. (Motorcycle Diaries), Anish Palliyil K. (Superspreader), Hema S. Chandredath (Life is Beautiful), Jinesh V.S. (Akam), Jose Puthussery (David and Goliath), Manoj Puncha (Bhayabhakthi), Riyas Umar (Ore Swasam), Santosh Kumar C. (Kallante Daivam), Shanoj R. Chandran (Oru Barbarinte Katha), Smitto Thomas (The Rat). The academy will provide a grant of ₹50,000 each to the winners to make short films based on the script. The winners were chosen by a jury consisting of top filmmakers and writers.