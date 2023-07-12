ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of RBI quiz   

July 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, won the first prize in the district-level Financial Literacy Quiz organised by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with the Directorate of General Education. Government Higher Secondary School, Valathungal, and Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Chadayamangalam, secured the second and third prizes respectively. Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, will represent the district in the State-level quiz competition to be held at Thiruvananthapuram. Certificates and trophies were handed to the winners at a function attended by Sub-collector Mukund Thakur, RBI DGM Hariprasad, and Indian Bank DGM Sam Sampath Eugine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US