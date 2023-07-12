Winners of RBI quiz   

July 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, won the first prize in the district-level Financial Literacy Quiz organised by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with the Directorate of General Education. Government Higher Secondary School, Valathungal, and Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Chadayamangalam, secured the second and third prizes respectively. Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, will represent the district in the State-level quiz competition to be held at Thiruvananthapuram. Certificates and trophies were handed to the winners at a function attended by Sub-collector Mukund Thakur, RBI DGM Hariprasad, and Indian Bank DGM Sam Sampath Eugine.