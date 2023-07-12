HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winners of RBI quiz   

July 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, won the first prize in the district-level Financial Literacy Quiz organised by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with the Directorate of General Education. Government Higher Secondary School, Valathungal, and Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Chadayamangalam, secured the second and third prizes respectively. Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pattazhy, will represent the district in the State-level quiz competition to be held at Thiruvananthapuram. Certificates and trophies were handed to the winners at a function attended by Sub-collector Mukund Thakur, RBI DGM Hariprasad, and Indian Bank DGM Sam Sampath Eugine.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.