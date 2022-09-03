Winners of Kerala culinary contest wind up family trip

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 winners of the Kerala Tourism Culinary Contest 2020-21 wound up their week-long family trip across the State’s northern and central regions on Friday.

Speaking at a function hosted here on Friday night by Kerala Tourism, its Director P.B. Nooh said the tasteful memories that the guests would take on their return to their countries would effectively make them brand ambassadors of Kerala.

The family trip was offered to the winners by the State government in a unique attempt to promote tourism through the culinary route.

“A history of frequent mingling with other cultures through commerce has made Kerala’s food rich and varied. European traders who set off for spice trade reached Kerala first,” he added.