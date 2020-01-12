Winds of change in matchmaking service

In a rare gesture of inclusivity, Kudumbashree Matrimonial, the matchmaking service with its franchisees spread across 11 districts in Kerala, will now feature the profiles of sexual minorities as well.

“It’s an attempt to bring these vulnerable minorities to the mainstream. We are planning to hold discussions with LGBTIQ collectives and community-based organisations as the first step. Our executive director has extended all support and the community members seem very excited at the prospect. We have issued instructions to our technical team to add one more section for transpersons,” says Sindhu Balan, State coordinator, Kudumbashree Matrimonial.

Offices in 11 districts

Kudumbashree Matrimonial facilitated the first marriage just 22 days after it was launched in 2016 and currently it has offices in all districts except Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur.

“Since it provides employment for two persons in every panchayat, community members can also start new units in these districts. They will be given training to handle the operations,” says Ms. Sindhu.

Kudumbashree Matrimonial cross-checks the information before carrying it. The website currently has over 30,000 profiles in their database and all online registrations are activated only after conducting a round of local enquiry.

Transpersons elated

The community says its is more than elated at the news. “Apart from finding us a suitable partner it will spread a message that we are also part of society and we too have a right to lead a normal life. Many of us have to go through this circle of exploitation, humiliation and betrayal when it comes to relationships and this service will be a great help for us,” says Mahi, a transperson.

Surya and Ishaan K Shaan, the first trans couple from Kerala to have a legal wedding, think it will bring in a huge change by introducing a wide section of society to a world beyond binaries. “We have many members who are into live-in relationships as it’s not easy for transpersons to formalise their marriage. Such changes will bring in a lot of positivity in our lives in terms of acceptance. At the same time, we need changes in many forms including those for marriage registration that identify only two genders,” says Surya.