Window to O.V. Vijayan’s Thasrak

An exhibition of photographs clicked by photojournalist P.V. Sujith is pulling crowds to Thasrak, the village made famous by O.V. Vijayan through his magnum opus Oru Khasakkinte Ithihasam.

Mr. Sujith has kept on display three dozen photographs that can enlighten anyone who has read the great Malayalam novel, which is celebrating its golden jubilee this year.

He has captured in his frames the change that has come over the Thasrak village in the last two decades. Particularly standing out is the famous Nhattupura, where Vijayan had stayed along with his sister for a few weeks.

Pictures

The pictures of the Nhattupura in its old shape with bamboo sieves hanging at the portico are invaluable for Khasak aficionados.

One photo showing the multiple building numbers given by Kodumbu grama panchayat at different periods can take the viewer to decades back.

The photograph of the tiled Nhattupura within a bamboo walled compound can evoke nostalgia. “It is a nostalgic piece for a modern reader who reaches Thasrak to experience the Khasak feeling,” said C. Somasekharan, structural engineering consultant and an active promoter of the O.V. Vijayan Memorial.

The photographs of the single-teacher primary school with a villager pushing his bicycle, the postman clearing the postbox, the untarred pathways of Thasrak, paddy fields with palmyra trees in the background, a farmer drying the tamarind, the famous Arabikkulam filled with water hyacinth, and several other scenes typical of a village life have the charm to transport the viewers to the days of O.V. Vijayan.

Mr. Sujith has captured the last moments of the novelist, including his funeral and his sister O.V. Usha paying her last respects.

“For a Khasak lover, this exhibition will be so exciting,” said Mr. Somasekharan. The exhibition will continue on Monday and Tuesday when Thasrak will celebrate O.V. Vijayan’s 89th birthday by hosting a two-day State-level novel camp titled Khasak Edavappathi. Mr. Sujith was at the venue explaining the stories behind each picture.