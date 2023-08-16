ADVERTISEMENT

Window panes of Vande Bharat Express damaged in stone pelting

August 16, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kannur

Train continued its journey after the windows were temporarily patched

The Hindu Bureau

The window panes of Vande Bharat Express were damaged in an alleged stone-pelting by miscreants, between Thalassery and Mahe around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The alleged incident comes just two days after a similar one between Kannur and Kasaragod.

The attack reportedly took place after the train left at 2:30 p.m. from Kannur. The window panes of the C-8 coach were damaged in the incident.

A Railway Police Force (RPF) team inspected the train. According to passengers, the glass panes developed cracks after stones were thrown at them. Meanwhile, the train continued its journey after the windows were temporarily patched.

The RPF is investigating the case.

