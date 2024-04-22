GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Window curtains soon in KSRTC superfast buses to beat rising heat

April 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the rise in daytime temperatures across the State, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to introduce window curtains in buses owned by the KSRTC-SWIFT entity to protect the passengers from the impact of the rising heat. The KSRTC-SWIFT, the legal entity formed to run long-distance buses and electric buses, has as many as 151 superfast buses. Of this, 75 buses would be provided with window curtains in the first phase, and the remaining buses would be covered in the next phase.

The decision was taken following complaints from passengers and bus crew. The main issue being faced by the passengers in the State is to find a seat not exposed to the sun in the superfast buses soon after they board the bus during the day. Window curtains in three colours—green, blue, and yellow—would be fitted in the buses, and the work has started progressing at the Pappanamcode central workshop, said a release from the public utility.

