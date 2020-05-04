Wind and rain wreak havoc in Thiruvalla taluk

A fierce whirlwind, accompanied by heavy summer showers, wreaked havoc in many parts of Thiruvalla taluk on Sunday evening.

The panchayat limits of Kadapra, Niranom, Peringara, and Kuttoor and Thiruvalla municipality were badly hit.

Trees and electric posts got uprooted and fell over buildings and damaged them in different parts of the taluk.

Roads blocked

Many roads in the taluk remained blocked for a long time as it took hours together for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the local people to clear the uprooted trees and electric posts.

Not less than 100 houses were damaged, besides heavy loss to standing crop in the region.

Power supply has been disrupted in all affected areas since Sunday evening. A large number of electric posts were broken and transmission lines snapped, disrupting power supply to many parts of the taluk, including Thiruvalla town.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sources, 80 electric posts were damaged.

It took 22 hours for the KSEB to restore power supply to the areas of Kuttoor, Thalayar, Mazhukeer, Thengeli, Thirumoolapuram and many other parts of Thiruvalla.

Vehicular traffic too remained disrupted for a long time on many roads in the affected areas.

Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, accompanied by tahsildar John Varghese and other revenue officials, visited the affected areas on Monday.