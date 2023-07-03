HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wimbledon shakes hands with Kerala’s own boat race

Promotional poster of tennis tournament featuring top players rowing snakeboats on Kerala backwaters is a hit on social media

July 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A promotional poster released by Wimbledon Championships on Monday. (source: Twitter)

A promotional poster released by Wimbledon Championships on Monday. (source: Twitter) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On a day when snakeboats made a splash at the Champakulam Moolam boat race at Kuttanad, heralding the beginning of the annual boat race season in the State, Wimbledon Championships, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, released a promotional poster connecting the two events on Monday.

Organisers of the grass-court event, which got under way at Wimbledon in London on Monday, issued the poster featuring tennis stars such as Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and others rowing boats on Kerala backwaters on top social media sites to entice tennis fans. The poster is accompanied by an emoji of a handshake between Kerala and London and a message “Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting The 2023 Wimbledon Championships?” The poster has garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms. It is expected to increase Kerala tourism’s appeal globally.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.