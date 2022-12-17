Willpower crucial in overcoming cardiac ailments, says Sreedharan Pillai

December 17, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that willpower is as important as medicine to overcome cardiac ailments. Inaugurating a convention of people who survived cardiac ailments without surgery, Mr. Pillai urged participants not to worry about the disease as worry itself was a disease. The convention was jointly organised by Kerala Heart Care Society and Malabar Hospitals along with Rotary Club of Calicut. Kerala Heart Care Society president K. Kunhali presided over the event.

ADVERTISEMENT