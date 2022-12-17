Willpower crucial in overcoming cardiac ailments, says Sreedharan Pillai

December 17, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that willpower is as important as medicine to overcome cardiac ailments. Inaugurating a convention of people who survived cardiac ailments without surgery, Mr. Pillai urged participants not to worry about the disease as worry itself was a disease. The convention was jointly organised by Kerala Heart Care Society and Malabar Hospitals along with Rotary Club of Calicut. Kerala Heart Care Society president K. Kunhali presided over the event.