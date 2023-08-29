ADVERTISEMENT

Willing to educate the Muzaffarnagar student: Sivankutty

August 29, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has conveyed the government’s willingness to offer education to the student who was victimised by his teacher.

Mr. Sivankutty, who strongly condemned the incident, had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking stringent action against the school teacher.

“Kerala will provide all assistance including the best education possible to the child if his parents agree to the proposal,” he said, while pointing out that the State is home to a student from strife-torn Manipur who had enrolled in the government school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government and the people of Kerala will strive to protect secular values, he added.

Highlighting the government’s resolve to work against efforts to subvert democracy and secularism in the country, Mr. Sivankutty said the introduction of additional text books incorporating portions that were omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is reflective of the stance. (EOM)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US