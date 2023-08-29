Willing to educate the Muzaffarnagar student: Sivankutty

August 29, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has conveyed the government’s willingness to offer education to the student who was victimised by his teacher.

Mr. Sivankutty, who strongly condemned the incident, had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking stringent action against the school teacher.

“Kerala will provide all assistance including the best education possible to the child if his parents agree to the proposal,” he said, while pointing out that the State is home to a student from strife-torn Manipur who had enrolled in the government school.

The government and the people of Kerala will strive to protect secular values, he added.

Highlighting the government’s resolve to work against efforts to subvert democracy and secularism in the country, Mr. Sivankutty said the introduction of additional text books incorporating portions that were omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is reflective of the stance. (EOM)

