HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Willing to educate the Muzaffarnagar student: Sivankutty

August 29, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has conveyed the government’s willingness to offer education to the student who was victimised by his teacher.

Mr. Sivankutty, who strongly condemned the incident, had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking stringent action against the school teacher.

“Kerala will provide all assistance including the best education possible to the child if his parents agree to the proposal,” he said, while pointing out that the State is home to a student from strife-torn Manipur who had enrolled in the government school.

The government and the people of Kerala will strive to protect secular values, he added.

Highlighting the government’s resolve to work against efforts to subvert democracy and secularism in the country, Mr. Sivankutty said the introduction of additional text books incorporating portions that were omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is reflective of the stance. (EOM)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.