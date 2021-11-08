Will work to strengthen CPI(M), says G. Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA

08 November 2021 17:52 IST

Leader terms party’s censure a closed chapter

Accepting the disciplinary action initiated by the party against him, former Minister and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader G. Sudhakaran has said that he intends to get involved in party activities more.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Sudhakaran termed a closed chapter his public censure by the the party following the recommendations of a panel that looked into the complaints about electioneering in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency.

‘A more active role’

Mr. Sudhakaran, a CPI(M) State committee member, said that the party’s politburo members Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had asked him to play a more active role in the party in view of the ongoing party conferences.

Advertising

Advertising

He said there were no major organisational issues in the CPI(M) in Alappuzha and he would work hard to strengthen the party.

The CPI(M) State committee on Saturday publicly censured Mr. Sudhakaran noting that he behaved in a manner unbecoming of a party State committee member during candidate selection and campaign for the Assembly election.