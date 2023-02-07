Will try to make Kalamandalam a gender- neutral campus, says Mallika Sarabhai

February 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

Making Kerala Kalamandalam a gender-neutral campus will be one of the priorities of Mallika Sarabhai, dancer, activist and writer, who was appointed as Kalamandalam Chancellor recently.

Ms. Sarabhai, a fiercely independent voice against gender discrimination, says it is time for Kerala women to break their silence against discrimination, which they suffer at the institutional as well as the domestic levels.

“I would like to make use of the opportunity to support women in Kerala Kalamandalam and in Kerala in general to get rid of their fears.” It should be noted that Kalamandalam opened its doors for women for training in Kathakali only last year. Her mother, Mrinalini Sarabhai, was the first female Kathakali dancer, she says.

“Patriarchy has largely been the norm in most of the sectors, including in arts and rituals. If you go to the core of the rituals there is beauty and justice. But interpretation of the rituals is done mostly by men. If you dig deep in enough of the rituals, you can find strong women. But interpretations changed their position.”

For example: The fact that menstruating women are kept out of temples and not be allowed to the kitchen is totally a male construct.

She dismisses the apprehension that modern interpretations will affect the essence of traditions and rituals. “We need to convince men that gender neutrality will make a more just society for all.”

“One of my main tasks at Kalamandalam will be to raise non-governmental funds for the institution. It’s an institution every Keralite is proud of. It is their responsibility to see the core culture, get the dignity and the finance it requires.”

“There are so many different streams of income that we can generate. They may not be, traditionally, we consider as our core competency. By making use of tourism and by packaging the work differently, we can create a self-sustaining model. Financial self-sustainability is very important.”

“Posting as Chancellor is an exciting challenge for me.”

“An extraordinary institution such as Kalamandalam deserves a much higher place in the arts world. Kalamandalam as an entity has been very much part of our life. I grew up with Kathakali. Lot of my mother’s contemporary works have been based on Kathakali.”

“We need to explore how to boost the interest of general people in the classical art form and how to repackage it so that it catches the eye of more people.”

Asked about her strong political stance, including in the case of remission of life term of convicts in Bilkis Bano case, she said: “I am a pariah for all levels of the BJP as it considers me a Modi critic. However, my political stance should not affect the development works or funds for Kalamandalam. Kalamadalam is a greater entity than my political views”.