Will try to live up to expectations: Noorbina

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate for the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency Noorbina Rashid has said that she will strive to live up to the expectations the party has placed on her.
Speaking to The Hindu here on Friday soon after her candidature was announced, Ms. Rashid said that Vanitha League, the women’s wing of IUML, had not exerted any pressure on the party to field a woman. Instead, it was a decision made by party leaders voluntarily. “I am thankful to the party for this opportunity,” she said.
Kozhikode South is a sitting seat of the IUML represented by former Minister M.K. Muneer, who is contesting from Koduvally this time. Ms. Rashid said she would try to continue the developmental works taken up by her predecessor.
Women’s panel member
Ms. Rashid is the national general secretary of the IUML and a member of the State Secretariat. A lawyer and a former councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation, Ms. Rashid was also a member of the Kerala Women’s Commission from 2012 to 2017.
Khamarunnisa Anwar, who lost from the same constituency in 1996, was the last woman to be fielded by the IUML in the Assembly election.
