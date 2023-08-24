HamberMenu
Will submit an explanation before High Court, says CPI(M) Idukki district secretary

He says party did not conduct any work after the District Collector issued a stop memo on construction of office at Santhanpara

August 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] did not conduct any construction work after the District Collector issued a stop memo on the construction of the area committee office building of the party at Santhanpara in Idukki, CPI(M) district secretary C.V. Varghese has said.

Responding to the High Court initiating a suo motu contempt of court case against him on Thursday, Mr. Varghese said at Thodupuzha that an explanation would be submitted before the court soon.

“No construction work was done after receiving the court order and the Revenue department issuing a stop memo. The party never violated the court order. We are ready to face any probe,” said Mr. Varghese.

“We suspect conspiracy behind the case. The party office construction issue has been raised now to counter the allegation against Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan,” alleged Mr. Varghese.

According to officials, the CPI(M) violated the High Court order and continued the construction work on its Santhanpara area committee office on Tuesday night. Nearly 20 workers continued the tiling and roofing work on the building till 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

A recent Right to Information (RTI) document revealed that the CPI(M) is constructing its area committee office at Santhanpara without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Revenue department and violating the stop memos issued by the panchayat authorities and village officer.

