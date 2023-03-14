Will study court order on differently abled teacher reservation: Minister

March 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will study the High Court’s final order on appeals in connection with reservation for the differently abled in aided schoolteacher appointments.

A detailed government order on the basis of the court order will be issued within a week, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was replying to a calling attention motion by N. Jayaraj, Kanjirapally MLA, on the issue of differently abled reservation and approval of teachers’ appointment in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister said nearly 7,000 teachers would benefit from the court’s order amending an earlier single bench order that only after making appointments to posts set aside for the differently abled could appointments made by school managers after November 18, 2018, be approved.

The court had said that appointments made between November 18, 2018, and November 8, 2021, to posts set aside for the differently abled could be given temporary approval till eligible differently abled persons were posted. The temporary appointees should be given salary and benefits, and regularised if no eligible differently abled candidate could be found. Till the differently abled reservation was implemented, managers could appoint teachers on daily wages to vacancies that arose after November 8, 2021.

The Minister said directions had been given to calculate the backlog of vacancies from February 7, 1996, prepare a roster, and record it on the Samanwaya portal.

Steps had also been taken to appoint the differently abled through employment exchanges. If qualified differently abled candidates could not be found, newspaper advertisements could be placed and the eligible appointed with approval of education officers.

As per a court order on August 10, 2022, approval of employees posted to vacancies that arose after November 18, 2018, could be given only after approval of differently abled candidates. Once the differently abled reservation was implemented and approval received, other appointments could be re-examined and approved, he said.

The Minister reiterated that only on the basis of court and government orders could steps taken to implement differently abled reservation.