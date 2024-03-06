Will strive to ensure that the next wave of innovation comes from Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

March 06, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday inaugurated two incubation centres established by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Following the inaugural ceremony held on the Technopark campus here, the Minister toured the Incubation Centre and interacted with employees of the startups. The Minister engaged in a discussion on the theme “Catalysing Tech Startups in Kerala,”.

During his interaction with ISRO chairman S. Somanath, he said, “There is tremendous opportunity for Thiruvananthapuram to be a great catalyst for the growth of India’s Digital Economy. The newly inaugurated STPI centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will bring the State on track to becoming the largest technology hub in South India while boosting the State’s start-up ecosystem.

“Despite having one of India’s first technoparks set up in the city back in the 1990s, it is a shame that today, Thiruvananthapuram is not even in the top 20 of the start-up innovation economy. Kerala not only missed the bus but also got off the train of development altogether due to the lack of vision by successive UDF and LDF regimes in the State. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we will strive to ensure that the next wave of innovation comes from Kerala, with young Keralites being its driving force.”

The two incubation centres are poised to play a crucial role in strengthening the IT infrastructure of Kerala, providing state-of-the-art facilities to emerging tech start-ups and enabling them to innovate, grow, and compete on a global scale, an official press note issued here said.

