Will soon clear social security pension and DA arrears, says Kerala CM

Accusing the Union government of attempting to torpedo the State government’s functioning and interventions for the needy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the arrears of social security pensions and Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees will be cleared soon.

Speaking here on Friday after releasing the Left Democratic Front (LDF)‘s progress report for three years, he admitted that the economic crisis did prevent the government from carrying out some of its tasks.

‘Had to approach SC’

“In the past three years, those who are bound to help us have attempted to create roadblocks at every step. No other State had to face such attempts from the Union government to such a cruel extent. This is why we had to approach the Supreme Court, which questioned the Union government for denying what was rightfully ours. Yet, amid all this, we could provide houses under the LIFE project to 4 lakh families and title deeds to 3 lakh families,” he said.

Regarding social security pensions, he said that the LDF government had since 2016 increased pensions from ₹600 to ₹1600. But with an aim to prevent timely disbursal of pensions, the Union government included the borrowings of the company formed for the purpose under the government’s borrowing limit.

‘Temporary success’

“The only aim was to scuttle the pension system. They were temporarily successful in this because we were unable to disburse pensions for a few months. But let no one be under the impression that this can be stopped. The government is committed to clear all pension as well as DA arrears,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, former Metropolitan of Niranam Diocese of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, for his recent comments on the setback that the LDF faced in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The priest said that the LDF won the Assembly elections thanks to floods and that the front should not expect one more flood. This shows that there are ignoramuses among priests too. No one wishes for another flood. But when the moment of crisis came, we all stood together to overcome it,” he said.

He said that the model code of conduct being in force for over a month after the elections were completed in Kerala prevented the government and Ministers from making some important interventions.

“We will inform the Election Commission about issues related to this. Once elections are over in a State, it is undesirable to prevent normal functioning of the administration,” he said.

